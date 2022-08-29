Left Menu

In a suspected case of murder due to an interfaith relationship in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, an 18-year-old boy and a girl were allegedly killed after they were reportedly found in an objectionable position.

ANI | Basti (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 10:02 IST
UP: Teen girl's body exhumed after 18-year-old boy found dead in Basti sugarcane field
ASP Deependra Chaudhary.. Image Credit: ANI
In a suspected case of murder due to an interfaith relationship in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, an 18-year-old boy and a girl were allegedly killed after they were reportedly found in an objectionable position. The case was reported at the Rudhauli police station. The girl's family allegedly killed the couple and buried her body while the man's body was thrown into a nearby sugarcane field.

The process of exhuming the girl's body from the grave has begun and the police are preparing to conduct a post-mortem on both bodies, said Assistant Superintendant of Police Deependra Choudhary. "Police have been deployed in the village in large numbers and the matter is being investigated. The culprits would be caught soon," ASP Choudhary said.

The matter came to light when a farmer identified as Paras Nath Chaudhary found the body of the teenage boy in his sugarcane field. Following this, the police was informed and Rudhauli police station in-charge Inspector Ramkrishna Mishra reached the incident site and started an investigation.

As per the preliminary investigation, several injury marks were found on the deceased's body. When Ankit's body was found, he was wearing a green shirt with all buttons open and his pant had slipped down to his feet. The police went to Ankit's house after his body was identified where his father informed that his son used to drive a tractor at one Irshad's house in the village. He had left home at night and did not return. His phone was also switched off, said the family.

"Brother of deceased informed that victim had gone to Irshad and Irfan's house," said ASP Deependra Chaudhary. The police after reaching Irshad's house found that his sister had also died the night before and had been buried.

"Further investigation revealed that the sister of Irshad and Irfan had died in mysterious circumstances during the night and was buried. The family has alleged honour killing. We've registered a case and investigation is on," added ASP Chaudhary.

