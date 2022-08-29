5 killed in landslide at Kerala's Idukki district

Five persons of a single family, including a minor boy were killed early Monday morning after a landslide triggered by heavy rains washed away their home in Kodiyathoor near Thodupuzha in Kerala's Idukki district. The deceased have been identified as Soman, his wife Shija and their son daughter Shima. Soman's mother, 74-year-old Thankamma and his grandson Devanand, 4, the son of Shima.

All the bodies were found trapped under debris It took five hours of a combined rescue operation by District Disaster Management Authority, Fire force, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to retrieve the bodies. The bodies have been sent to Thodupuzha taluk hospital for an autopsy.

Since last night high range areas of Idukki have been witnessing heavy rains. Over 52 families have been shifted considering the current climatic conditions in the Thodupuzha area.

Heavy rains have led to flooding in several areas in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts The Met Department has issued a yellow alert from Kottayam to Kasaragod. Isolated heavy rain has been predicted in hilly regions of the state.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed in the Idukki district for any emergency situations. Revenue minister K Rajan and water resources minister Roshy Augustine are slated to visit the site during the day.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Kottayam and there have been reports of inundation with water entering some houses. Earlier this month also, landslides were reported in many parts of Idukki.

A heavy landslide was reported early this month in Munnar Kundala estate leading to submerging a temple and two shops completely. The landslide hit the Munnar-Vattavada route, after that the route was covered with debris of huge rocks and mud. In 2020, Rajamala in the Idukki district witnessed a massive landslide in the month of August. The landslide was triggered by torrential rains, killing over 60 people.

Kerala chief minister had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of the deceased and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). (ANI)

