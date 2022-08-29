Left Menu

EU to hold emergency talks on Sept 9 - Czech minister

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:07 IST
The European Union's energy ministers will hold emergency talks on Sept.9 to seek response to rocketing gas and electricity prices, Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela said on Monday.

"We will meet in Brussels on the 9th September," said Sikela, whose government now holds the EU's rotating presidency and is responsible for organising EU meetings of EU ministers.

Sikela earlier on Monday said an emergency meeting would discuss proposals such as capping the price of gas used for electricity production, as well as market interventions.

