Left Menu

PKN Orlen's Anwil resumes fertiliser output, citing food security

Polish refiner PKN Orlen's Anwil subsidiary is resuming production of nitrogen fertilisers on food security grounds, while the country's biggest chemicals maker Grupa Azoty said it has continued to supply carbon dioxide to its customers. Both Anwil and Azoty halted output last week due to surging gas prices, though the food industry warned the resulting lack of carbon dioxide (CO2) deliveries could impact food security in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:42 IST
PKN Orlen's Anwil resumes fertiliser output, citing food security

Polish refiner PKN Orlen's Anwil subsidiary is resuming production of nitrogen fertilisers on food security grounds, while the country's biggest chemicals maker Grupa Azoty said it has continued to supply carbon dioxide to its customers.

Both Anwil and Azoty halted output last week due to surging gas prices, though the food industry warned the resulting lack of carbon dioxide (CO2) deliveries could impact food security in the country. "Despite the difficult conditions on the gas market, Anwil resumes production of fertilisers and thus raw CO2. We are doing everything to make this product, used in the medical industry and for food production, available on the Polish market," PKN's Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said on Twitter.

Azoty said as of Sunday it had hiked CO2 production to 60% capacity from 30% at its Puławy subsidiary. "Thus, both CO2 and dry ice deliveries had been and are secured for all existing recipients," Azoty said, adding that it limited CO2 and dry ice export, as a result of which its warehouses are full.

Anwil said in a separate press release that fertiliser prices after production resumes will reflect the current price of natural gas and market conditions. The CO2 produced by chemical makers as a byproduct is used in various parts of the food industry, including to cool products during transportation, stun poultry and pigs before slaughter, and add fizz to drinks.

Several European chemical companies have curtailed ammonia production due to soaring energy costs, with Norway's Yara , one of the world's largest fertiliser makers, the latest to slash its output last week. An Azoty spokeswoman told Reuters there were no changes to its earlier announced fertilisers production cuts and the company was monitoring the situation.

Erste Group analyst Jakub Szkopek said that with 70% of ammonia output curtailed in Europe, it is likely that fertiliser prices will start to rise in the region in the coming weeks. The Polish government, which is the largest shareholder in PKN with a 35.66% stake, said last week it would prepare measures to intervene in the fertiliser market after it was affected by soaring gas prices.

A spokesperson at the state assets ministry that oversees the companies said that work on support measures was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022