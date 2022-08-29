Uttarakhand CM launches scheme for upcoming players

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a scheme to promote upcoming sportspersons in the state on the occasion of the National Sports Day on Monday.

Under the ''Mukhya Mantri Udiyaman Khiladi Unnayan Yojana'', a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,500 will be given to budding sportspersons aged between eight and 14 years.

A total of 3,900 budding sportspersons -- 1,950 boys and an equal number of girls -- will be given the scholarship every year, Dhami said.

The chief minister also appointed eight sports coaches in each district.

The Chief Minister's Sports Development Fund was created on the occasion to give quick financial benefits to the players in accordance with rules and a four-per cent reservation for skilled players in state services.

Dhami said the contractual trainers of the Uttarakhand sports department would be given an honorarium at par with the honorarium payable to the contractual trainers of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

There could not have been a better day than hockey legend Dhyan Chand's birthday to launch the scheme, the chief minister said.

