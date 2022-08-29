Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM launches scheme for upcoming players

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-08-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 22:09 IST
Uttarakhand CM launches scheme for upcoming players
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@pushkardhami)
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a scheme to promote upcoming sportspersons in the state on the occasion of the National Sports Day on Monday.

Under the ''Mukhya Mantri Udiyaman Khiladi Unnayan Yojana'', a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,500 will be given to budding sportspersons aged between eight and 14 years.

A total of 3,900 budding sportspersons -- 1,950 boys and an equal number of girls -- will be given the scholarship every year, Dhami said.

The chief minister also appointed eight sports coaches in each district.

The Chief Minister's Sports Development Fund was created on the occasion to give quick financial benefits to the players in accordance with rules and a four-per cent reservation for skilled players in state services.

Dhami said the contractual trainers of the Uttarakhand sports department would be given an honorarium at par with the honorarium payable to the contractual trainers of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

There could not have been a better day than hockey legend Dhyan Chand's birthday to launch the scheme, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022