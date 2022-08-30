Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 05:16 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 05:16 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Britishvolt's gigafactory plan hit by surging energy costs https://on.ft.com/3AWuKKV - UK's Truss faces backlash over 'regressive' plans to cut VAT https://on.ft.com/3wDXqFU

- Shell chief warns Europe's energy crisis will last more than one winter https://on.ft.com/3cswCBK Overview

- UK's Britishvolt will not deliver batteries from a planned 3.8 billion pound gigafactory for another three years as soaring energy costs hamper the project, its co-founder has said. - British foreign secretary Liz Truss, the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, was facing a backlash on Monday for what critics called "regressive" proposals by her allies for a big cut in VAT intended to tackle inflation and ease the cost of living crisis.

- Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden has warned that Europe may need to ration access to energy for several years as the crisis confronting the region is likely to last more than one winter. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility; Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022