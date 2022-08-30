Kamal R Khan arrested at Mumbai airport today

Actor Kamal R Khan also known as KRK was arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday morning. According to the police, KRK was arrested for his controversial social media post two years ago in 2020.

As per the information, Khan on Tuesday landed at the Mumbai Airport after which he was apprehended. Khan will be presented in Mumbai's Borivali court today. (ANI)

