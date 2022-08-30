Left Menu

Kamal R Khan arrested at Mumbai airport today

Actor Kamal R Khan also known as KRK was arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-08-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 09:24 IST
Kamal R Khan arrested at Mumbai airport today
Actor Kamal R Khan (Photo Credit: @kamaalrkhan/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kamal R Khan also known as KRK was arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday morning. According to the police, KRK was arrested for his controversial social media post two years ago in 2020.

As per the information, Khan on Tuesday landed at the Mumbai Airport after which he was apprehended. Khan will be presented in Mumbai's Borivali court today. (ANI)

Also Read: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif on 10 years of 'Ek Tha Tiger': The journey continues

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Khan

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022