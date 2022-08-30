Left Menu

Germany may consider European gas price cap - Italian media

Berlin is willing to consider a price-cap on gas, several Italian papers reported on Tuesday, citing a text message sent by Germany's economy minister to energy ministers across Europe. According to the reports, Robert Habeck sent a text to European energy ministers flagging that Berlin might consider capping the price of gas at a Sept.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 30-08-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 12:12 IST
Germany may consider European gas price cap - Italian media
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Italy

Berlin is willing to consider a price cap on gas, several Italian papers reported on Tuesday, citing a text message sent by Germany's economy minister to energy ministers across Europe. According to the reports, Robert Habeck sent a text to European energy ministers flagging that Berlin might consider capping the price of gas at a Sept. 9 emergency meeting of European Union energy ministers, which is set to tackle soaring costs due to curbed gas supplies from Russia.

The exact wording of the text message was not disclosed. Germany faces the "bitter reality" that Russia will not restore gas supplies to the country, Habeck said on Monday, ahead of a planned halt by state energy giant Gazprom of exports to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022