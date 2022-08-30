Left Menu

Kremlin: only sanctions prevent Nord Stream gas pipeline from working

Nothing stands on the way of Russian gas exports to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline apart from technological problems caused by Western sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. Peskov said Russia was ready to fulfil its obligations on gas exports, but Western sanctions were preventing the maintenance and return of equipment.

Kremlin: only sanctions prevent Nord Stream gas pipeline from working
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Nothing stands on the way of Russian gas exports to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline apart from technological problems caused by Western sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. Russian energy giant Gazprom has announced it will shut the pipeline for three days from Wednesday to undertake maintenance of a pumping unit.

The European Union accuses Russia of using gas cuts as an economic weapon, which Moscow denies. Peskov said Russia was ready to fulfil its obligations on gas exports, but Western sanctions were preventing the maintenance and return of equipment.

