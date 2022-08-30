NHLML and Katra Development Authority sign MoU for developing Inter Modal Station

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NHLML(National Highways Logistics Management Limited ) and Katra Development Authority in presence of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State Shri Gen VK Singh, L.G., Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha and Central & State Officials.

As part of the initiative, Inter Modal Station is being developed in Katra to improve the travelling experience of Pilgrims who are visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is developing Inter Modal Stations across the country for improving passenger infrastructure development across the Nation.

(With Inputs from PIB)