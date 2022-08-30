Unitac Plans Major Investment for 5G Towers

Unitac Energy Solutions (India) Private Limited, a two-decade-old telecom infrastructure company, is planning for major expansion and diversification by investing about 25 crores in two years, with a major focus on the forthcoming 5G network, according to Mr. Santhosh Eappen, Chairman and Managing Director. Unitac has already had business tie-ups with major players, Indus Towers, Ericsson, ATC, Nokia, Ceragon, etc., and is maintaining about 10000 telecom towers in Kerala, Tamilnadu, and Karnataka. Mr. Santhosh Eappen is confident of achieving more turnover and profit by securing untapped business volume and entering into 5G network operation. This would place Unitac as a major player in the Active and Passive side with the above operators, Mr. Santhosh Eappen said. The confidence gained through efficient installation and maintenance of 4G sites with its dedicated 1000 plus trained service professionals, Unitac is in the process of entering the western and northern parts of India as a part of its PAN INDIA initiative, Mr. Santhosh Eappen said. The energy control team has been monitoring on a 24/7 basis by conducting frequent audits and checking the uninterrupted functioning of tower transmission by frequently visiting the site to monitor electricity power, battery, and diesel level to provide uninterrupted connectivity for mobile users. This facilitated to become a leader in Telecom Contractors and improve higher business volume and profits according to Mr. Santhosh Eappen. With encouragement from telecom partners in the Indian industry, Unitac is in the process of installing additional 4G active work in Western and Northern India as a part of its pan India initiative and Unitac is in the top position among the IMEs in India, Mr. Santhosh Eappen said. Unitac is also planning in a major way to enter the 5G tower market. As more towers need to be installed in a short distance, Unitac can achieve further growth in business in about two years. As part of this initiative, Unitac is in the process of installing 5G sites in about a year, Mr. Santhosh Eappen revealed. It plans to execute a 5G site initially in Delhi NCR and Gujarat and major cities in Tamilnadu, Andhra, Kerala, and Karnataka later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)