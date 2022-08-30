US providing humanitarian aid to support Sudanese people affected by flooding

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $100,000 in immediate assistance to support the people affected by heavy rains and severe flooding in Sudan, which have resulted in at least 89 deaths, affected more than 226,000 people, and destroyed or damaged more than 47,000 houses.

As the largest donor to the Sudanese people, USAID has provided more than $457 million in humanitarian aid since October 2021. With these additional funds, USAID is supporting the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to provide urgently needed health, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance, as well as support to help IFRC continue assessments and humanitarian coordination efforts. U.S. officials in Sudan and Washington, D.C., are closely monitoring the impact of the flooding in coordination with humanitarian partners on the ground. The United States stands with the Sudanese people as they continue to face these severe floods and as they begin to recover.

