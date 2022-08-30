Left Menu

J-K: Three LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

A total of three terrorists have been killed in the encounter that began in the Nagbal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Tuesday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-08-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 19:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of three terrorists have been killed in the encounter that began in the Nagbal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Tuesday. "One more terrorist killed. Total three killed till now. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier in the day, two terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were neutralised in the encounter. The J-K Police and security forces carried out the encounter.

Further details are awaited. Police had tweeted about the start of the encounter mentioning that the police and security forces were on the job. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

