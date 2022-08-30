Left Menu

Bihar: Vigilance dept raids premises of BMP-3 DSP BK Raut in connection with disproportionate assets case

The Vigilance department on Tuesday raided the premises of the Deputy superintendent of police BK Raut (BMP-3) in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:07 IST
Bihar: Vigilance dept raids premises of BMP-3 DSP BK Raut in connection with disproportionate assets case
Vigilance dept raids premises of Patna DSP in connection with disproportionate assets case (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance department on Tuesday raided the premises of the Deputy superintendent of police BK Raut (BMP-3) in connection with the disproportionate assets case. The raids were also conducted at the office of DSP (BMP-3) in Bodh Gaya and two places in Patna.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Kumar Srivastava DSP, Investigation Bureau, said, "A case has been registered against DSP (BMP-3) BK Raut in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The vigilance department has started raiding his office in Bodh Gaya. There was nothing recovered here. Raids are underway in Patna as well." Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022