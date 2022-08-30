Spain chides French reluctance on gas pipeline, Paris asks for plan

Spain's energy minister on Tuesday criticised France's reluctance to support a project to build a third gas connection through the Pyrenees to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian gas, while France said it would consider European proposals. Russia's decision to halt gas supplies via a major pipeline for three days from Wednesday has heaped even more pressure on Europe to refuel ahead of winter and guard against any further fallout from the conflict in Ukraine.

Spain and Portugal have large gas import capacity, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suggested as the crisis worsened that a pipeline from Portugal through Spain and France to central Europe could help the situation. France has demurred, favouring new LNG terminals instead. Spanish Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera was asked on local radio about reviving construction of a pipeline through the Pyrenees that was partially built before being shelved in 2019.

"We need to prepare for next winter and in this context (be) able to complete an interconnection that didn't make economic sense (in 2019)... (but) could be key now to bring this supply that central and northern Europe lacks," Ribera said. "The question is... is this in France's interest or in the interest of central and northern Europe?"

Scholz met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Meseberg on Tuesday and both called for a new pipeline from Iberia to improve supplies, but avoided criticising France. Ribera and Sanchez have said repeatedly that the European Union would have to pay for any new energy interconnections.

France said earlier this month that new floating LNG terminals in northern and eastern Europe, particularly Germany, would be a quicker and cheaper option than a new pipeline, which would not be ready in time to respond to the current crisis. But French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday Paris had not ruled out the pipeline option. "Spain and Germany are two partners very close to France. So when they make a proposal, we will consider it," he told reporters.

Ribera said the transit route into France could be finished in time for winter 2023, while another potential pipeline route, undersea from the eastern Spanish port of Barcelona to Livorno in Italy, would take much longer.

