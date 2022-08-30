Germany and partners to consider energy price mechanisms, minister says
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:11 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Berlin recognises the difficulies of imposing a fixed cap on gas prices, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday, adding that Germany and its European partners will seek a better approach for energy pricing mechanisms on a European level.
Habeck's comments came after Italian media reports said that Germany was willing to consider such a price cap.
