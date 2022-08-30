Left Menu

Ramdev terms Cong MP remark on Mughals as "false and absurd"

Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday claimed that Mughals were invaders and crediting them for uniting India is "absolutely false and absurd".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:35 IST
Yoga Baba Ramdev (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday claimed that Mughals were invaders and crediting them for uniting India is "absolutely false and absurd". "Mughals were invaders and from Babur, Humayun to Aurangzeb all have been invading India, thus glorifying them for uniting India is absolutely false. It shows a colonial mindset. If Mughals are credited for uniting India then it is absurd," Ramdev told ANI.

His remarks came in response to the statement made by Congress MP Abdul Khaliq from Assam, who had said that the Mughals were responsible for unification of India as 'Hindustan' and also said that he (Khaliq) was proud of them (Mughals). "...India, which was divided into small (princely) states, was given the form of Hindustan. So I am proud of the Mughals, though I'm neither a Mughal nor their descendant. They have given a shape and the name Hindustan, so I am proud of them," the Congress MP said today.

When asked about the 1671 Battle of Saraighat in which the Ahoms defeated the Mughals, Khaliq said, "Assam was not attacked by Mughals in an individual capacity. Then, the Mughals were ruling India and had attacked Assam. Our Ahom army repeatedly defeated them," he said further. (ANI)

