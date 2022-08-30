Left Menu

Assam BJP MLA appeals to state govt to 'strictly' monitor funding of unauthorised madrasas

Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita on Tuesday appealed to the state government and state police to strictly monitor the "unauthorised and suspicious madrasas" in the state and their funding.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:24 IST
Assam BJP MLA appeals to state govt to 'strictly' monitor funding of unauthorised madrasas
Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita on Tuesday appealed to the state government and state police to strictly monitor the "unauthorised and suspicious madrasas" in the state and their funding. Kalita alleged that some unauthorised and suspicious madrasas were established in some remote areas of the state.

On Monday, a madrasa located at Dhakaliapara in Barpeta district of Assam, allegedly linked with terror organisations, was demolished by the district administration and police of Barpeta district. According to police, two Bangladeshi terrorists linked with AQIS/ABT had stayed at the Madrasa.

One among two Bangladeshi terrorists Md Suman alias Saiful Islam was arrested by police earlier but another terrorist is still absconding. The Principal of Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy, Mahmunur Rashid was also arrested by police. Akbar Ali who helped both Bangladeshi terrorists in their illegal activities alongwith his brother Abul Kalam Azad were arrested by Barpeta district police on Sunday night.

The Assam BJP MLA also slammed the Congress party after some MLAs criticized the Assam government's action against Jihadi, AQIS/ABT in the state. Diganta Kalita appealed to the Congress party to support the Assam government's fight against anti-national elements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jharkhand

Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jha...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022