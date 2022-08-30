BRIEF-EMA Says CHMP Started Evaluating An Application For Authorisation Of An Adapted Version Of Comirnaty
Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:58 IST
European Medicines Agency:
* EMA: EMA'S CHMP STARTED EVALUATING AN APPLICATION FOR THE AUTHORISATION OF AN ADAPTED VERSION OF COMIRNATY: 30/08/2022 Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Medicines Agency
- COMIRNATY
Advertisement