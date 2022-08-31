Left Menu

Germany better prepared for Nord Stream 1 outage now - regulator chief

Germany is now better prepared for outages of gas pipeline Nord Stream 1 as its gas storage is nearly 85% filled, Klaus Mueller, president of Germany's network regulator, said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-08-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 11:34 IST
Germany is now better prepared for outages of gas pipeline Nord Stream 1 as its gas storage is nearly 85% filled, Klaus Mueller, president of Germany's network regulator, said on Twitter on Wednesday. Russia has halted gas supplies via Nord Stream 1, a major pipeline to Europe, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels, and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.

"We can take gas from the storage in the winter, we are saving gas (and need to keep doing so!), the LNG terminals are coming, and thanks to Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway (and soon France), gas is flowing," Mueller said. The Nord Stream 1 outage is due to last until 0100 GMT on Saturday, according to Russian state energy giant Gazprom .

