IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to arrive Thursday morning - TASS

Updated: 31-08-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 13:48 IST
International Atomic Energy Agency Image Credit: Twitter (@iaeaorg)

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are expected to arrive at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Thursday morning, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russian-installed authorities in the region. The inspection will take one or two days and six to eight IAEA experts are expected to stay at the plant following the visit, according to the Russian-installed officials in Enerhodar, the town where the plant is based.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have accused each other of shelling the plant, actions that have raised concerns about a possible nuclear disaster.

