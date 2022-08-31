Left Menu

KP Energy to develop wind energy projects worth Rs 222 cr for Aditya Birla Group

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 14:51 IST
KP Energy to develop wind energy projects worth Rs 222 cr for Aditya Birla Group
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

KP Energy has bagged an order worth Rs 222 crore to develop wind energy projects for Aditya Birla Group.

''The total value of the projects to be developed by KP Energy for Aditya Birla Group is Rs 2,220 Million (Rs 222 crore), with the scheduled commissioning in March 2023,'' a BSE filing said on Wednesday.

KP Energy stated that it has aligned with Aditya Birla Group, a global conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai for the development of the wind power project at Bhungar and Fulsar Site in Mahuva, Bhavnagar, Gujarat, under the Gujarat hybrid power policy 2018.

Parties have executed definitive contracts for the development of the project with Aditya Birla Renewables Solar Limited and AB REL Solar Power Limited (''Aditya Birla Group'') and will further execute the contracts for phase-wise development of the projects, the filing said. KP Energy will be inter-alia responsible for providing the turnkey balance of plant solution for the Project, including wind site locations, obtaining necessary approvals and development permits, wind data management, windfarm development works, electrical line network as well as complete power evacuation capacity from pooling substation to GETCO (Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation) substation, it stated.

KP Energy has started receiving milestone payments against work completion of respective milestones, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022