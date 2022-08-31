Left Menu

Man in viral video consuming non-veg food on boat in Ganga being identified: SSP Prayagraj

After a video became viral of a man smoking a hookah and consuming non-vegetarian food on a boat in river Ganga, Shailesh Pandey, SSP Prayagraj, said the video is being examined and the man being identified. After that action will be taken against him under relevant sections, the SSP said.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-08-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 15:56 IST
SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Pandey. Image Credit: ANI
The video is thought to be from the Nagvasuki Mandir from Daraganj in Prayagraj, which is considered to an important pilgrimage centre for Hindus.

Since Prayagraj is considered a holy site by devotees, a huge disappointment was seen on social media by the devotees, who demanded arrest of the men seen in the video. (ANI)

