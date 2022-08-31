EU will suspend agreement with Russia that eases visa issuance - Hungary minister
The European Union will suspend an agreement with Russia that eases visa issuance, but there will not be a blanket visa ban imposed as there is no unanimity on that, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook on Wednesday.
Szijjarto said Hungary, along with some other member states, opposed a Russian visa ban. He also announced that Hungary has signed a deal with Russia's Gazprom on additional gas shipments from Sept. 1.
