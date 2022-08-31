Congress kicks off Himachal poll campaign with 10 pledges

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched the Congress's poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh by releasing the party's mini manifesto of 10 pledges including restoration of the old pension scheme, free power, mobile clinics and fixing right price for fruits including apples.

Besides Baghel, the party's senior poll observer for the state, Congress observers for the elections Sachin Pilot and Pratap Singh Bajwa, state in-charge Rajiv Shukla, co-in-charge Sanjay Dutt, state Congress president Pratibha Singh and senior state party leaders were also present on the occasion. The Congress has promised to restore Old Pension scheme (OPS), free electricity up to 300 units to every household, Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years, employment to 5 lakh youth, and right to fix fruit prices to the fruit cultivators, within 10 days of assuming power in the state.

Similarly, the party has also promised to set up a startup fund of Rs 680 crore for the youth, mobile clinics for free treatment in every village, four English medium schools in assembly constituencies.

It has also promised to buy 10 litres of milk every day from cow and buffalo owners and purchase cow dung at the rate of Rs 2 per kg, in its 'Sankalp Patra'.

Baghel said, ''Buying milk from cow and buffalo breeders will enable the cattle breeder to get a fair price.'' These promises of Congress are being considered as the mini manifesto of the party. Congress has tried to touch the issues of unemployment, farmers, livestock farmers and women.

Himachal Pradesh assembly elections are slated later this year and the Congress is seeking to wrest back power from the BJP in the hill state.

