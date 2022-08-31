EUROPE GAS-Prices ease as market weighs Nord Stream shutdown

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices fell on Wednesday in a volatile session as investors weighed a full shutdown of Russian flows to Europe via the Nord Steam 1 pipeline and a rise of flows from Norway.

Front-month Dutch gas, the European benchmark, was down 17.55 euros at 233.45 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1343 GMT. The contract had risen to as high 270 MWh earlier in the session. The day-ahead contract fell by 16.70 euros to 237.80 euros/MWh.

Russia has halted gas supplies via Nord Steam 1, Europe's key supply route, for a three-day maintenance outage, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries. "Prompt contracts across European hubs remain prone to extreme volatility related to the Nord Stream outage," Refinitiv analysts said.

Prices were lower than the peak of last week, when the front-month Dutch gas contract hit a record high due to tight global markets. "With the summer heat leaving and autumn rains partially arriving, Europe's energy prices cooled from their peaks. We believe that markets excessively price energy supply risks and that the current surge should eventually ebb," said Norbert Rücker, analyst at Swiss private bank Julius Baer.

The British day-ahead gas contract fell by 68 pence to 382 p/therm and the contract for immediate delivery was 29 pence lower at 385 p/therm. The UK system was undersupplied by around 5.4 million cubic metres (mcm), despite a rise in imports from Norway.

Norwegian gas nominations both to the UK and Europe jumped on Wednesday, compared to previous day. UK wind power generation was stronger than lately and is expected to increase over the weekend, putting pressure on prices.

Peak wind generation in Britain was seen around 6.4 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday and 5.9 GW on Thursday, out of total metered capacity of nearly 20 GW, Elexon data showed. In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract was down 0.55 euros at 80.26 euros a tonne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)