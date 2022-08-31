Left Menu

Belgian government to switch off lights, tax energy profits to cut bills

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 21:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Belgium

Belgium announced a series of measures to tackle soaring energy prices on Wednesday, including cuts in public buildings' power consumption and a proposal to tax excess profits of energy companies such as Engie and TotalEnergies.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said heating in public buildings will be limited to 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit) and air conditioning use reduced, while lighting of offices and monuments will be switched off at 7 p.m. The federal government also decided to extend a reduced 6% VAT rate for gas and electricity and a special energy rate for the poor until the end of the first quarter of 2023.

