Left Menu

Forest officials recover body parts of leopards, other animals in Assam's Nagaon

The forest officials in Assam on Wednesday recovered body parts of wild animals including two leopard skins in Nagaon district.

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 31-08-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 23:58 IST
Forest officials recover body parts of leopards, other animals in Assam's Nagaon
Leopard skins recovered in Assam's Nagaon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The forest officials in Assam on Wednesday recovered body parts of wild animals including two leopard skins in Nagaon district. Based on the information of the forest department, the Nagaon Forest Division officials on Wednesday launched an operation at Doboka Namati and Kampur areas and recovered two leopard skins and some pangolin skins. The forest officials also apprehended four persons identified as Abdul Rahman, Afaz Uddin, Samed Ali and Nizam Uddin regarding the case. The Nagaon Forest Division official had registered a case in connection with the recovery. Bhaskar Deka, District Forest Officer, Nagaon Forest Division told ANI that, they had launched the operation based on the information received yesterday from the PCCF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests) and HoFF (Head of Forest Forces). "After getting the information we went to the Doboka Namati where we detected some pangolin skin and leopard skin. We seized pangolin skins weighing about 10-12 kg and two leopard skins," Deka said. Earlier this month, forest officials in Assam caught three persons for their alleged involvement in the illegal rhino horn trade in Golaghat district.

According to the forest officials, the trio have been involved in the smuggling of rhino horns near Kaziranga National Park. Assam forest department has been facing a new challenge to protect one-horned Rhinoceros in the state after a case of poachers using tranquillizers to remove rhino horn has come to light in Assam's Orang National Park earlier this year.

According to the reports, poachers chopped off the horn without killing a sub-adult rhino in the national park. The park officials had come to know about the incident on May 9 and found dehorned a sub-adult male rhino, aged between 10-12 years in Muwamari area inside the park. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022