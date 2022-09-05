Gas price surge is part of Putin's strategy -German government spokesperson

Monday's surging European gas prices are part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy and the intended consequence of Russia halting gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a German government spokesperson said.

Speaking at a regular press conference, the spokesperson said there were difficult months ahead but that the government was working to blunt the effect of the energy price jump.

