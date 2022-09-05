Gas price surge is part of Putin's strategy -German government spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:26 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Monday's surging European gas prices are part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy and the intended consequence of Russia halting gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a German government spokesperson said.
Speaking at a regular press conference, the spokesperson said there were difficult months ahead but that the government was working to blunt the effect of the energy price jump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day
WRAPUP 1-Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to mark independence
2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian arrested as alleged spies in Albania
Did daughter of Aleksander Dugin, known as 'Putin's brain', die in Moscow car accident?
Did daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, known as 'Putin's brain', die in Moscow car accident?