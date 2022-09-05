Left Menu

Gas price surge is part of Putin's strategy -German government spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:26 IST
Monday's surging European gas prices are part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy and the intended consequence of Russia halting gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a German government spokesperson said.

Speaking at a regular press conference, the spokesperson said there were difficult months ahead but that the government was working to blunt the effect of the energy price jump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

