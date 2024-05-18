Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace discusses preparations for conference on AI, religions in Hiroshima

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 18 (ANI/WAM): Shaikh Al Mahfoudh bin Bayyah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, and Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, discussed preparations for a conference on artificial intelligence (AI) and religions in Hiroshima. This conference, slated to take place in July, is part of the ongoing efforts of the "Hiroshima AI Process," initiated by the G7 leaders recently.

During the meeting, both parties deliberated on the significance of broadening the reach of the Rome Call for AI Ethics to encompass all religions and human philosophies across the globe. This expansion aims to bolster the Call's role in cultivating a moral imperative for goodness and to provide a framework for the unprecedented advancements in artificial intelligence.

The Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace emphasised that the Forum's commitment to participating in the "Rome Call for AI Ethics" and to preparing for the Hiroshima Conference reflect the UAE's leadership vision in technology. This endeavour is guided by the principles of human values, ensuring that science serves peace and fosters coexistence, happiness, and human brotherhood, he added. He stressed that the UAE's selection as one of the member states, and as the only Arab and regional nation in the Hiroshima AI Process Friends Group, underscores global recognition of the successful civilisational resurgence vision pursued by the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (ANI/WAM)

