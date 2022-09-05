Left Menu

The Central Government has opened nominations for Padma Awards, Digital India Awards 2022, and National Award for Excellence in Forestry 2022 among eight awards on the newly developed Rashtriya Puruskar Portal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 19:45 IST
Nominations for Padma, other national awards open at newly launched Rashtriya Puruskar Portal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Government has opened nominations for Padma Awards, Digital India Awards 2022, and National Award for Excellence in Forestry 2022 among eight awards on the newly developed Rashtriya Puruskar Portal. Other awards open for nomination and recommendations at the portal included National Gopal Ratna Award 2022, National Water Awards 2022, Nari Shakti Puraskar 2023, Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2023, and Jeevan Raksha Padak, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

These awards are open for nomination at 'Rashtriya Puruskar Portal' (https://awards.gov.in), which the MHA said, has been developed by the government to bring together all the awards of various ministries, departments and agencies of the Government of India under one platform to ensure transparency and public partnership The ministry called it a "common" 'Rashtriya Puruskar Portal, saying "this portal facilitates every citizen or organisation to nominate individuals and organizations for various awards instituted by the Government of India".

As per the MHA, the last date of nomination and recommendation for Padma Awards, Digital India Awards 2022 and National Water Awards 2022 is September 15. The last date for nomination and recommendation for National Award for Excellence in Forestry 2022, National Gopal Ratna Award 2022, Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2023 and Jeevan Raksha Padak is September 30. However, the last date for the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2023 is October 31. The 'Rashtriya Puruskar Portal', as of date, showed 1,20,505 registrations and receiving of 1,21,950 nominations, mentioning "the Government of India recognizes people who have shown excellence in their field and dedication for service to society". (ANI)

