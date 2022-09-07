Left Menu

EU to propose price cap on Russian gas, von der Leyen says

Some EU countries - which would need to approve the EU proposals - are wary of capping Russian gas prices in case that costs them the dwindling supply they still receive from Moscow. Von der Leyen outlined the EU's upcoming emergency proposals to lower soaring gas and power prices, which have hiked bills for households and hammered Europe's energy-intensive industries.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 16:37 IST
EU to propose price cap on Russian gas, von der Leyen says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The European Commission will propose a price cap on Russian gas, alongside measures including a mandatory EU cut in electricity use and a cap on the revenue of non-gas power generators, the bloc's chief said on Wednesday. "We will propose a price cap on Russian gas... We must cut Russia's revenues which Putin uses to finance this atrocious war in Ukraine," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed. Some EU countries - which would need to approve the EU proposals - are wary of capping Russian gas prices in case that costs them the dwindling supply they still receive from Moscow.

Von der Leyen outlined the EU's upcoming emergency proposals to lower soaring gas and power prices, which have hiked bills for households and hammered Europe's energy-intensive industries. The EU wants to cap the revenue of non-gas fuelled generators and rechannel their "unexpected profits" into measures that support households and companies, von der Leyen said.

European power prices are typically set by gas plants, and the cap would aim to reduce the cost of electricity generated by wind farms, nuclear plants and coal generators that have lower running costs as they are not exposed to surging gas prices. Oil and gas firms that have posted huge jumps in profits would also be required to make a "solidarity contribution", von der Leyen said, without giving further detail.

Other measures Brussels will put forward include a requirement for countries to cut electricity use during peak hours, and liquidity help for firms facing huge collateral requirements. EU countries' energy ministers will discuss the proposals at an emergency meeting on Friday.

Power and fuel prices have soared in Europe as Russia has curbed the amount of gas it sends to Europe. Moscow has blamed the supply cuts on technical issues and Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022