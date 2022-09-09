Left Menu

Russia's top lawmaker: West's energy price cap will fail, price will rise

Russia's top lawmaker said on Friday that Western plans to introduce a price cap on Russian oil and gas exports would fail and that prices would soar far beyond their attempted artificial price ceiling.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 12:13 IST
Russia's top lawmaker: West's energy price cap will fail, price will rise
Vyacheslav Volodin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's top lawmaker said on Friday that Western plans to introduce a price cap on Russian oil and gas exports would fail and that prices would soar far beyond their attempted artificial price ceiling. "What G7 state officials call a price 'ceiling' will become a price floor," Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The global market is not limited to seven countries," he said. "The marginal price announced by the West will become the lower bar." Volodin said that the countries involved had realised their dependency on Russian energy, that efforts to replace oil and gas imports from the country had failed, and that they would no longer be able to purchase fuel from Russia "on the cheap".

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy democracies announced plans to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports last week in a move that could also restrict Russia's ability to secure tankers and insurance from countries beyond the G7. Speaking in Vladivostok on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off energy supplies if price caps are imposed on Russia's oil and gas exports, warning the West it would be "frozen" like a wolf's tail in a famous Russian fairy tale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022