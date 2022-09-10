Left Menu

Putin wishes King Charles 'success, good health and all the best'

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 16:38 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Britain's new monarch, King Charles, on the accession to the throne, the Russian embassy in London said on Twitter.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on Your Accession to the throne," the statement from Putin read.

"I wish Your Majesty success, good health, and all the best," it added.

