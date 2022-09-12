Left Menu

UK economy grows by less than expected in July, power output falls

Britain's economy grew by less than expected in July when it expanded by 0.2% from June with a fall in power production possibly reflecting higher energy tariffs, official data showed on Monday. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 0.4% in July.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-09-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 11:44 IST
Britain's economy grew by less than expected in July when it expanded by 0.2% from June with a fall in power production possibly reflecting higher energy tariffs, official data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 0.4% in July. Gross domestic production fell by 0.6% in June, which included two days of public bank holidays to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the British throne.

A spokesperson for the Office for National Statistics said the impact of the holidays was not a big factor in July. In the three months to July, GDP was flat compared with the previous three-month period.

"Anecdotal evidence suggests that there may be some signs of changes in consumer behaviour and lower demand in response to increased prices," the ONS said regarding a fall in power generation. Last month, the Bank of England forecast that Britain would slip into a recession at the end of 2022 and not come out of it until early 2024, due in large part to the hit to living standards from the energy price surge.

Last week, new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a huge handout to households by promising to cap surging energy prices, reducing the risk of a severe hit to the economy albeit at a cost of 100 billion pounds ($116.16 billion)or more to the already stretched public finances. ($1 = 0.8609 pounds)

