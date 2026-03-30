Left Menu

A Tribute to Shyamji Krishna Varma: Inspiring Generations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Shyamji Krishna Varma, an influential figure in India's freedom movement, on his death anniversary. Varma, born in 1857, was pivotal in advocating for Indian independence through his revolutionary ideas and writings. His legacy of courage and service continues to inspire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:41 IST
A Tribute to Shyamji Krishna Varma: Inspiring Generations
Shyamji Krishna Varma
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary, emphasizing the enduring influence of Varma's life and ideals on India's freedom struggle. Modi recognized Varma's contributions, highlighting how his revolutionary ideas sparked a new consciousness.

Born on October 4, 1857, in Mandvi, Gujarat, Varma was a leading figure in the quest for Indian independence. Through the establishment of 'India House' in London, he advanced the cause of freedom. His efforts were largely channeled through his publication, 'The Indian Sociologist'.

Modi's tribute underscored Varma's legacy of courage and determination, serving as a perpetual source of inspiration. His work continues to inspire citizens toward a sense of duty to their nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turning Trash into Treasure: RGIPT Leads the Way in Circular Economy

Turning Trash into Treasure: RGIPT Leads the Way in Circular Economy

 United States
2
Ajinkya Rahane: Playing for Growth, Not Proving a Point

Ajinkya Rahane: Playing for Growth, Not Proving a Point

 India
3
Election Controversy: Sivankutty's Stand on Accepting Votes

Election Controversy: Sivankutty's Stand on Accepting Votes

 India
4
Youth-Driven Political Upheaval Sweeps South Asia

Youth-Driven Political Upheaval Sweeps South Asia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026