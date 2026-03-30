A Tribute to Shyamji Krishna Varma: Inspiring Generations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary, emphasizing the enduring influence of Varma's life and ideals on India's freedom struggle. Modi recognized Varma's contributions, highlighting how his revolutionary ideas sparked a new consciousness.

Born on October 4, 1857, in Mandvi, Gujarat, Varma was a leading figure in the quest for Indian independence. Through the establishment of 'India House' in London, he advanced the cause of freedom. His efforts were largely channeled through his publication, 'The Indian Sociologist'.

Modi's tribute underscored Varma's legacy of courage and determination, serving as a perpetual source of inspiration. His work continues to inspire citizens toward a sense of duty to their nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)