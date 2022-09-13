Left Menu

Portugal PM calls on France to back MidCat gas pipeline across the Pyrenees

Costa said he understood France position as it seeks to protect its nuclear energy industry, but central and eastern European countries urgently need to diversify their energy sources. "Today, with the energy crisis in Europe, there cannot be this competition between types of energy," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 15:52 IST
Portugal PM calls on France to back MidCat gas pipeline across the Pyrenees
Antonio Costa Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has urged France to stop blocking the proposed MidCat gas pipeline across the Pyrenees noting it would help central and eastern Europe wean themselves off of Russian gas.

Spain and Portugal have seven liquefied natural gas terminals that could supply central Europe via additional pipelines such as the proposed Spain-to-France Midcat pipeline. "I hope that France understands that it is no longer possible to block this project. I hope it happens as soon as possible," Costa told TVI and CNN Portugal late on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week he opposed the MidCat project, arguing that two existing pipelines across the Pyrenees which divide the Iberian Peninsula from France are under-utilised with flows going mainly toward Spain. Costa said he understood France position as it seeks to protect its nuclear energy industry, but central and eastern European countries urgently need to diversify their energy sources.

"Today, with the energy crisis in Europe, there cannot be this competition between types of energy," he said. First launched in 2013, the MidCat project was suspended in 2019 for environmental and economic viability reasons.

However, Spain, Portugal and more recently Germany have argued that the energy crisis has changed matters and shown that the pipeline is needed. According to Costa, the European Commission has identified a subsea pipeline between Spain and Italy as an alternative to MidCat if France continues to block the project.

That project is likely to be more costly and take longer to build, Spanish officials argue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022