Russia's Putin, Germany's Scholz discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in phone call
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-09-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 22:45 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Tuesday discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin also told Scholz that Russia provides the Red Cross committee access to the Ukrainian prisoners of war and highlighted Russia's willingness to remain a reliable energy supplier, the Kremlin said.
