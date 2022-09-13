Russia's Putin, Germany's Scholz discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Tuesday discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also told Scholz that Russia provides the Red Cross committee access to the Ukrainian prisoners of war and highlighted Russia's willingness to remain a reliable energy supplier, the Kremlin said.

