Russia's Putin, Germany's Scholz discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in phone call

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-09-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 22:45 IST
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Tuesday discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also told Scholz that Russia provides the Red Cross committee access to the Ukrainian prisoners of war and highlighted Russia's willingness to remain a reliable energy supplier, the Kremlin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

