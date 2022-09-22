Shelling damages cables providing essential power to one Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor

The cables providing essential electricity to one of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's reactors was damaged by shelling on Wednesday, temporarily forcing the unit to run on emergency diesel generators before external power was restored, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said.

The plant's five other reactors were not affected, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement

