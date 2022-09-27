Left Menu

Domino's Bengal food plant to be ready in 1 year; begins local flavour experiment

Dominos Pizza maker Jubilant Foodworks on Monday introduced local flavour pizzas with the traditional menu in Bengal and said the new modern food plant in the state will be operational in a year.The Rs 4,300 plus revenue company said the next experiment with the local flavour will be of Bihars Champaran speciality.The three flavours of Bengal are kasundi spicy mustard paste, Kosha spicy dry and malai using coconut.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 19:38 IST
Domino's Pizza maker Jubilant Foodworks on Monday introduced local flavour pizzas with the traditional menu in Bengal and said the new modern food plant in the state will be operational in a year.

The Rs 4,300 plus revenue company said the next experiment with the local flavour will be of Bihar's Champaran speciality.

The three flavours of Bengal are kasundi (spicy mustard paste), Kosha (spicy dry) and malai (using coconut). ''We have just got the land. We are trying to make the plant operational in a year from now. The plant will produce ingredients and products meant for captive consumption to run its pizza stores,'' Jubilant Foodworks CEO and MD Sameer Khetarpal said.

He was in the city to launch the specially curated Bengali flavour pizzas during the Durga puja festival that kicked in this week.

''It is a first from any quick service restaurant (QSR) to introduce hyper-local flavours,'' Khetarpal said. The state government has offered a 12.7-acre plot at Phase II in Rishi Bankim Shilaudyan, Naihati in the South 24 Parganas district. The plant will serve Domino's chain of 250 stores in the eastern region. Jubilant has another food plant in Guwahati.

The QSR has a food plant in the city, we are building a large plant to cater to the growing demand and the existing facility will be shifted to the new location after completion, officials said.

The company is expected to invest about Rs 100 crore and will generate about 1,000 employment directly and indirectly over a period of time, state government officials had said earlier.

The MoU for the project was signed at the last Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).

