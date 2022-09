BRIEF-Hong Kong Monetary Authority Publishes Monetary & Financial Stability Report

Hong Kong Monetary Authority: * HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY: TOTAL DEPOSITS INCREASING MODESTLY IN FIRST SEVEN MONTHS OF 2022, THERE WAS NO NOTABLE SIGN OF OUTFLOWS FROM HONG KONG BANKING SYSTEM

* HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY: RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MARKET SOFTENED RECENTLY AS MARKET SENTIMENT TURNEDCAUTIOUS AMID RISING INTEREST RATES * HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY: DEBT REPAYMENT ABILITIES OF SOME HOUSEHOLDS AND CORPORATES HAVE BEEN WEAKENED SINCE THE FIFTH WAVE OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY: BANKS SHOULD CAREFULLY ASSESS THE POTENTIAL IMPACTS OF SHARP RISES IN INTEREST RATES ON THEIR LOAN PORTFOLIOS Source text

