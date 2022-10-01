Left Menu

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant director general detained by Russian patrol - Energoatom

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-10-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 12:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

The director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was detained by a Russian patrol, Energoatom, the state agency in charge of the plant, said on Saturday.

Ihor Murashov was detained on his way from Europe's largest nuclear plant to the town of Enerhodar around 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday, the company said in a statement.

"He was taken out of the car, and with his eyes blindfolded he was driven in an unknown direction," it said.

