Centre inks pact with Nafed to install millet-based vending machines in Delhi-NCR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 17:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Agriculture Ministry has roped in cooperative Nafed to promote and market millet-based products through its network of stores and install millet-based vending machines in Delhi-NCR.

The ministry has signed a memorandum of agreement with Nafed in this regard ahead of International Year of Millets in 2023.

As per the agreement, Nafed will also install millet-based vending machines at various locations across Delhi-NCR, an official statement said. The dispensing millet-based products will assist in establishing the focus on millet-based commodities.

That apart, the ministry and Nafed will collaborate in key areas like facilitating advisory support to manufacturers/processors of millet-based products to develop value-added millet-based commodities.

They will also focus on onboarding of startups, inclusive of startups empanelled with Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) besides formation of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) specifically for developing a range of millet-based products.

As India is gearing up to bring millet back on the global map, the ministry and Nafed will build support and organise, promote, market, and forge effective market linkages for millet-based products to maximise the value.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

