Two bottles of heroin seized by BSF at Amritsar border

Two bottles filled with heroin were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the Amritsar border on Thursday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:35 IST
Two bottles of heroin seized by the BSF at Amritsar border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two bottles filled with heroin were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the Amritsar border on Thursday. BSF on Thursday informed that the two bottles were filled with heroin and weighed around 940 grams. As per the BSF, it was an attempt to smuggle drugs inside India.

"06.10.2022 #Amritsar #BSF #Punjab Frontier Alert #BSF soldiers have seized two bottles of heroin (weighing around 940 grams) near the IB. #BSF has neutralised the attempt of smuggling illegal materials. #BSF stands firm in the fight against drugs. Jai Hind," the BSF tweet read. Earlier on Monday, the BSF recovered a contraband item suspected to be heroin weighing 435 grams, from a Pakistani truck loaded with Afghan dry fruits at the Attari Zero Line in Punjab's Amritsar.

The BSF troops seized the contraband on Monday during the checking and frisking of the Pakistan Truck. The driver was taken into custody by BSF and legal formalities have been initiated with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

"Suspected packet was hidden with a mudguard of the rear-side tyre with the help of a magnet. The Narcotics dog of BSF responded positive for narcotics. The gross weight of suspected to be Heroin with packing material and magnet is 1.195 kg and the net weight of Heroin is 435 grams," BSF said in a statement. "On October 3, 2022, BSF troops recovered contraband item suspected to be heroin from the truck during the checking/frisking of Pakistan Truck loaded with Afghan dry fruits at Zero line/ Trade gate of ICP Attari in Amritsar sector," the BSF further said. (ANI)

