Left Menu

IAF gets new weapon systems branch for officers to handle drones, missile systems

In a major development, the Indian Air Force today announced the creation of a new weapon systems branch which would handle all its sophisticated ground-based and air-launched weapon systems.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 12:10 IST
IAF gets new weapon systems branch for officers to handle drones, missile systems
Flight Lieutenant Tejaswi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development, the Indian Air Force today announced the creation of a new weapon systems branch which would handle all its sophisticated ground-based and air-launched weapon systems. "It is my privilege to announce that the Government has approved the creation of a Weapon System Branch for Officers in the IAF. This is the first time since independence that a new operational branch is being created," Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said in his Air Force Day address on Saturday.

He said that the new branch will essentially be for manning of four specialised streams of Surface to Surface missiles, Surface to Air Missiles, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Weapon System Operators in twin and multi-crew aircraft. The IAF chief said the creation of this branch would result in savings of over Rs 3,400 crore due to reduced expenditure on flying training.

The Defence Ministry said that the creation of a new branch would entail the unification of all weapon system operators under one entity dedicated to the operational employment of all ground-based and specialist airborne weapon systems. "The branch will contribute immensely by enhancing the warfighting capability of the Indian Air Force, the Ministry said.

The branch would also include the Weapon Systems Operators who would fly in twin-engine or Mukti crew planes like the Su-30MKI. There is only one woman WSO at the moment in the IAF in Flight Lieutenant Tejaswi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022