Sabarimala Temple Debate Resurfaces: Kerala's Political Tug-of-War

The issue of women's entry into Kerala's Sabarimala Temple has reignited, becoming a political talking point. Opposition parties press the Left government for clarity as the Supreme Court reopens the case. The government, citing constitutional complexities, aims to address voters’ concerns while maintaining legal obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The contentious issue of women's entry into Kerala's Sabarimala Temple has resurfaced as a contentious political issue, with opposition parties demanding the Left government clarify its stance. The debate gained renewed focus after the Supreme Court reopened the case and announced a nine-judge bench would hear petitions on religious discrimination.

Facing pressure from Hindu organizations and opposition groups, the government emphasizes constitutional complexities in the issue, asserting that an appropriate stance will be determined through discussions. State Law Minister P Rajeev noted the need to protect believers' faith while aligning with social reform. The state's position remains that a scholarly commission should examine the matter.

As elections loom, opposition forces accuse the government of confusion and duplicity. The Congress and BJP urge for a revised affidavit, while major Hindu caste groups reiterate their opposition to women's entry during menstruation. The government's past and future actions remain under scrutiny as the Supreme Court reviews the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

