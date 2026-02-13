Left Menu

Pentagon's Chinese Firms List: Tensions Resurface Amid Trade Concerns

The U.S. briefly released and then withdrew an updated list of Chinese companies allegedly linked to Beijing's military. The list included major corporations like Alibaba and Baidu. Although not imposing immediate sanctions, firms on the list face future procurement restrictions, impacting U.S.-China trade relations amid ongoing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:23 IST
Pentagon's Chinese Firms List: Tensions Resurface Amid Trade Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government briefly withdrew an updated list of Chinese companies purportedly aiding Beijing's military shortly after its initial release. The list featured major firms such as Alibaba and Baidu, raising concerns about the potential impact on trade relations between the two nations.

The Federal Register had posted the updated list in line with the Pentagon's directive but later retractively replaced it with a notice stating it had been withdrawn. Although the list doesn't immediately sanction firms, it marks them for future procurement restrictions by the Department of Defense.

The move arrives amid a delicate trade truce between the U.S. and China, initiated by leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The addition of companies to the list sends a strong message about the Pentagon's stance, despite potential legal challenges from the included firms claiming no military affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

 Global
2
USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherlands

USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherland...

 India
3
Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026