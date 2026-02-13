Pentagon's Chinese Firms List: Tensions Resurface Amid Trade Concerns

The U.S. government briefly withdrew an updated list of Chinese companies purportedly aiding Beijing's military shortly after its initial release. The list featured major firms such as Alibaba and Baidu, raising concerns about the potential impact on trade relations between the two nations.

The Federal Register had posted the updated list in line with the Pentagon's directive but later retractively replaced it with a notice stating it had been withdrawn. Although the list doesn't immediately sanction firms, it marks them for future procurement restrictions by the Department of Defense.

The move arrives amid a delicate trade truce between the U.S. and China, initiated by leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The addition of companies to the list sends a strong message about the Pentagon's stance, despite potential legal challenges from the included firms claiming no military affiliations.

