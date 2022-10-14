Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 900 cr seized since May 2021: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that drugs worth Rs 900 crore were seized and a total of 6,800 people have been arrested in the state since May 2021.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that drugs worth Rs 900 crore were seized and a total of 6,800 people have been arrested in the state since May 2021. "To make Assam a drug-free state, the Assam government is continuing its war against Drugs. Drugs worth Rs 900 crore seized and 6,800 persons arrested in Assam since May 2021," said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during his address at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The Assam Police on August 2 seized a huge quantity of narcotic drugs worth Rs 15 crore in the Karbi Anglong district during a joint operation with CRPF, while on July 15, the police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crore from a drug peddler in Karimganj. The said programme was also attended by President Droupadi Murmu, who was on her maiden visit to the state after she assumed office in the national capital.

Earlier in the morning, President Murmu visited the shaktipeeth Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati accompanied by CM Sarma and Governor Jagdish Mukhi and offered prayers while seeking blessings for everyone's well-being and welfare. "Honoured to accompany Hon'ble President Smt Droupadi Murmj ji, who is on a 2-day visit to Assam, to the Kamakhya Temple along with Hon'ble Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi. We sought blessings from Maa Kamakhya and prayed for the well-being and welfare of everyone," Assam CM tweeted after the temple visit.

On the first day of her visit (Thursday), President Murmu inaugurated a Supercomputer facility in Param Kamrupa and the facility for the design and development of high-power microwave components at IIT Guwahati; Medical College and Hospital at Dhubri; and virtually laid the foundation stones for Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Dibrugarh (Assam) and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), while in the evening, she attended a civic reception and cultural programme organised at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati in her honour. Speaking on the occasion, the President expressed her gratitude and said that she was touched by the love and affection received from the people of Assam. She mentioned that the visit has provided her with an opportunity to connect with the great traditions and achievements of India.

The President said that the cultural and spiritual splendour of Assam is very impressive. In Assam, she virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projects of the Government of Assam and Union Ministries of Road Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Railways.

Before her arrival in Assam, she was in Tripura on Wednesday where she inaugurated various developmental initiatives, besides attending a civic reception hosted by the state government (ANI)

