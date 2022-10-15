CBI files chargesheet against former DHFL promoters in multi-crore loan scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, filed a chargesheet after a Special Court at Rouse Avenue Courts in New Delhi against Mumbai-based Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd's (DHFL) former promoters Kapil Rajesh Wadhawan and Dheeraj Rajesh Wadhawan and several others in connection with the multi-crore bank loan scam case. In a statement, CBI mentioned that a chargesheet had been filed against Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD of DHFL, Dheeraj Wadhawan, the then Director of DHFL and 17 other individuals along with 57 companies for defrauding the consortium of 17 banks.

A case was registered on June 20 against the said company and others including several companies on the allegations of defrauding the consortium of 17 banks to the tune of around Rs 34,000 crores. The accused in the chargesheet have been identified as Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD, DHFL; Dheeraj Wadhawan, the then Director, DHFL; Harshil Mehta, the then CEO; Ajay Vazirani, Advocate; Jayesh Khona, the then Vice President (Accounting), DHFL; Dinesh Bansal, Director of M/s D.K. Realty (India) Pvt. Ltd.; Sunny Bathija, Director of M/s Sunblink Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.; Ajay Navandar (A-8); Sh. Jignesh Mehta, CA/Partner of M/s Chaturvedi & Shah LLP; Amit Chaturvedi, CA/Partner of M/s Chaturvedi & Shah LLP; Navneet Lahoti, Partner of M/s Lahoti Navneet & Co.; B.M. Chaturvedi, CA/Partner M/s B.M. Chaturvedi &Co.; Santosh Sharma, CFO; Rajen Dhruv, Director of M/s Rajen Skyscrapers Pvt. Ltd; Hetin Sakhuja; Balwinder Singh Malhotra; Krieshan Groverr, CFO, DHFL; S.M N. Naqvi; M/s Skylark Buildcon Pvt and many others, CBI said in a statement. (ANI)

