J-K youths get employment through 'Mumkin' scheme

'Mumkin' scheme of Mission Youth has successfully engaged and channelized energy of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir through a systematic livelihood generation programme in the transport sector, said the Union Territory's government on Tuesday. "Union Territory administration in partnership with Ashok Leyland has moved towards achieving the vision of Prime Minister to provide sustainable livelihood to youth under "MUMKIN" scheme for Transport Sector," the government official said in a statement adding that with this partnership, the government aims to move towards the creation of a better socio-economic ecosystem, self-employment opportunities and elimination of poverty in Jammu and Kashmir.

'Mumkin' is a livelihood programme designed primarily for unemployed young people between the age of 18 to 35. This programme is a part of the Mission Youth Initiative of the Jammu and Kashmir government. Under the 'Mumkin' Scheme, small commercial vehicles are being provided to the youth with reasonable subsidies, enabling them to earn a decent livelihood. The objective of the scheme is to uplift, mentor and provide sustainable livelihood to the youths registered with District Employment and Counselling Centres (DE and CC).

The 'Mumkin' is a livelihood programme designed primarily for unemployed young people in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years. Under the 'Mumkin' scheme, small commercial vehicles are being provided to the youth with a banking partner extending the loan facility to the extent of 100 per cent for the on-road price of the vehicle to be purchased. Mission Youth, J&K, provides an amount of Rs 80,000 or 10 per cent for the on-road price of the vehicle (whichever is lesser) as an upfront subsidy and the vehicle manufacturers (scheme partner of government) provide a special upfront discount, not less than the amount of subsidy.

"As part of the "MUMKIN" initiative, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha distributed highly subsidized small commercial vehicles among the first batch of young beneficiaries from across the Union Territory to mark the beginning of the government's commitment towards livelihood generation for youth," the statement read. Muzafar Wani of Ramban, one of the beneficiaries thanked the administration for providing him with a vehicle which helped him to secure a respectable livelihood that could fulfil the needs of his family.

Wani expressed satisfaction with the earnings after owning a vehicle under Mumkin Scheme. Similarly, the economic status of Riyaz Raqeeb of Srinagar was elevated after receiving a Mahindra Pickup Vehicle under the 'Mumkin' scheme, the official claimed.

"Hatib Javaid of Shopian was working as a daily wage labourer and could hardly bear his family's expenses with a meagre earning. The awareness programme of Mumkin scheme which he attended gave him a ray of hope for realizing his dream of owning a vehicle," the official added. (ANI)

